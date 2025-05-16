Lucknow, May 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it has launched a new initiative aimed at making girls digitally and financially empowered and self-reliant.

The initiative will offer free training in financial literacy and digital skills made available through UNICEF-supported online platform 'Passport to Earning'.

According to a press release which quoted the minister, the state administration has taken a historic step towards empowering girls by launching a new training programme for over 80,000 students enrolled in 746 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state.

Minister of State for Basic Education (Independent Charge) Sandeep Singh said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, our government is not only providing education to girls but also making them self-reliant by equipping them with digital and financial skills."

This initiative aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy, 2020 and aims to provide practical education while enabling self-sufficiency among girls, according to the statement.

"The students will be trained in essential 21st-century skills such as financial decision-making, understanding savings and investments, managing loans, identifying financial fraud and using digital tools like Excel and PowerPoint. They will also learn to earn certifications on online platforms," the statement said.

The programme is to be implemented in a phased manner. By May 20, each school will appoint one nodal teacher, who will undergo online orientation on May 24 and 25. These nodal teachers will complete their own training by June 25, and student logins will be created by July 25.

All enrolled girls are expected to complete the financial literacy course and earn certificates by September 10, with a consolidated report to be submitted by September 15.

Following this, digital literacy training will be completed by October 30 and a final consolidated report will be reviewed by November 10.

UNICEF and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan will provide technical assistance at every stage of the programme. District coordinators and school wardens will monitor the progress regularly.

The online training -- available at [up.my.p2e.org] (http://up.my.p2e.org) -- includes video lessons, practice exercises and assessments. The financial literacy module consists of 12 chapters, while the digital skills module has eight chapters. Each course is approximately 10 hours long.

The responsibility for successful implementation will lie with the school's warden and the designated nodal teacher. The District Coordinators for Girls' Education and District Basic Education Officers will oversee regular monitoring, the release stated.

To encourage participation and performance, schools delivering outstanding results will be recognised and awarded at the district level, the government statement added.

