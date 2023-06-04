Badaun (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government is taking strong action against "love jihad" and will continue to do so, the state's secondary education minister said on Sunday.

Replying to reporters at a programme on the various public welfare schemes of the Modi government, Gulab Devi said, "As far as 'love jihad' is concerned, incidents of luring girls and exploiting them have come to the government's notice. The government takes strong action in these incidents and will continue to do so."

She further said, "The government is taking steps to prevent this. If any person deceives a girl while wearing a 'kalava' or a 'janeu', the government will take strong action."

"Love jihad" is a term often used by BJP leaders and right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Police on May 28 arrested two men for the death of a pregnant woman who they say was "trapped" in a love affair and the accused were putting pressure on her to convert to Islam in Shahjahanpur.

The 24-year-old died at a hospital in Lakhimpur Kheri where she was brought by the accused -- Naved and Farhan. Her brother has alleged that she was poisoned.

The woman was in a live-in relationship with Naved.

Based on the complaint lodged by her brother, a case was registered against three accused, including Naved, under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

At the same event, Haryana Tourism Chairman Arvind Yadav appealed to the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to exercise patience

Yadav, who is associated with the BJP, said, "I would appeal to the protesting wrestlers to exercise patience. The wrestlers should have faith in law. Everything will be crystal clear in the probe."

He said stringent action will be initiated if Singh is found guilty.

Prominent wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, have been holding protests since April 23, accusing Singh of sexual exploitation.

Singh is the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

