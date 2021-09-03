Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday announced that the state government will conduct a 30-day special drive from September 15 to November 15, 2021, to make the roads in the state "pothole-free".

Maurya has instructed the concerned officers to make all types of roads pothole-free and do the repair work wherever it is needed, read an official release.

While reviewing the works of the Public Works Department in a high-level meeting at PWD Headquarters today, Maurya said, "wherever the pace of construction works is slow in the state, notices should be issued to the concerned engineers and contractors within three days and action should be taken against the officials who are showing laxity.

"If any work is unnecessarily delayed by the contractors, then the process of blacklisting them as per rules should be ensured without delay," further said Maurya.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed that entry gates should be made at the earliest on all 105 routes connecting the inter-state border. Slogans like "Welcome to Uttar Pradesh, thank you for coming to Uttar Pradesh" should be written at these entrances.

A plan for the naming of routes, bridges, and minor bridges should also be prepared and presented. (ANI)

