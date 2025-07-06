Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced to plant over 37 crore saplings on July 9 to bolster PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

He held a meeting with all village heads, blockheads, district panchayat presidents, and other officials through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister urged people to take part in a state-wide tree plantation drive on July 9 from 7 AM to 7 PM. He also encouraged people to plant a tree and share a selfie to spread awareness.

While virtually addressing the meeting, Yogi Adityanath said, "If we plant flowering trees on the roads' median and give the responsibility of protecting them to NGO or other organisations, it will give out a good message. We have to do it on expressways, highways, interstate connectivity or municipality roads... I appeal to everyone to join the campaign on 9th July from 7 AM to 7 PM, and take a selfie after planting a tree..."

The Chief Minister said that the state will plant over 37 crore saplings in a single day on July 9 as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, launched on June 5, 2025, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

He called the initiative a growing success and urged public participation.

"The mission that we started following the vision of PM Modi on June 5, 2025, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is reaching towards newer heights of success. On July 9, over 37 crore saplings will be planted in a single day in Uttar Pradesh under this campaign," CM Yogi said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary.

Addressing the event in Lucknow, CM Yogi remembered Mookerjee's contributions as an educationist and his service during the Bengal famine in 1943.

"It is the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee today. On behalf of the people of the state, I pay tribute to him today. Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was born on 6th July 1901. At the age of 33, he became the youngest Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University. He was a great educationist and freedom fighter. The country remembers the service he did during the Bengal famine," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

