Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): In its ongoing pursuit to accelerate the technology-driven progress of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is gearing up to make the land consolidation processes simple, accessible and state-of-the-art by adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based technologies.

In this sequence, the process of creation and implementation of AI-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software is going on by UP Electronics Corporation Limited. The government has initiated the selection of a Technical Service Providing (TSP) agency through an e-tender process, inviting applications for the designing, manufacturing, development, and implementation of this specialized software.

It is noteworthy that the software being developed by the Technical Service Providing Agency for the simplification of processes related to consolidation will be equipped with next-generation technologies such as satellite image access, rover survey, DGPS, NavIC, and blockchain data access. Its implementation will enable the completion of all tasks, including the automation of consolidation processes, digitization, and dispute resolution, in an error-free and simple manner.

In this specific software, there will be features such as real-time access for problem resolution along with data collection, which will significantly enhance problem-solving abilities.

The process of completing the land consolidation in a single village currently takes 100 to 1300 days. However, after the software implementation, this process can be completed in significantly less time through mapping and digitised record assessment.

Similarly, processes such as exchange ratio calculation, exchange rate parameter evaluation, and the extraction of plots on the vector map for consolidation can be efficiently completed using this software.

The software being developed by the Technical Service Providing Agency will be satellite imaging-based and with this, the rover survey can be completed with accuracy in a very short time through data evaluation instead of doing it manually.

Additionally, the software will function as a data integration platform, assisting in the alignment and assessment of existing data from available sources such as maps, satellite images, and recent rover surveys.

It will be capable of generating algorithms by analyzing acts related to consolidation and can be implemented on a blockchain-based system for Khatauni. Furthermore, the software will be equipped with features such as data security, advanced training, reporting and analytics, monitoring, auditing mechanisms, as well as technical support and maintenance.

The deployment of this software will bring various benefits, including precise data collection, transparent land records, semi-automatic consolidation, enhanced land rights protection, accountability, cost efficiency, and assistance in reducing legal cases.

Moreover, the software will aid in uploading finalized Khasra, Khatauni, and maps onto the GIS-based portal for consolidation through a digitization process. (ANI)

