India to Host 81st Plenary Session of International Cotton Advisory Committee in Mumbai From December 2 to 5

Agency News PTI| Nov 29, 2023 05:36 PM IST
New Delhi, November 29: India will host the 81st Plenary session of the International Cotton Advisory Committee in Mumbai from December 2-5, where indigenous "Kasturi Cotton" will be showcased for a global audience for the first time, a top official said on Wednesday.

All issues of global significance related to the cotton value chain -- ranging from productivity to sustainable cotton and various best practices and recommendations -- will be discussed during the four-day meeting, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said.

This will be an opportunity for India to present recent innovations in the segment, especially "Kasturi Cotton", to a global audience for the first time, which has three prominent pillars, including branding, traceability, and certification.

"We are using blockchain technology to establish traceability of Kasturi Cotton," she said at a press conference here. Delegates at the International Cotton Advisory Committee meeting will be presented Kasturi Cotton products with a QR Code feature embedded for its traceability, a Textiles Ministry official said. The theme for the 81st Plenary session of the International Cotton Advisory Committee is "Local Innovations for Global Prosperity".

New Delhi, November 29: India will host the 81st Plenary session of the International Cotton Advisory Committee in Mumbai from December 2-5, where indigenous "Kasturi Cotton" will be showcased for a global audience for the first time, a top official said on Wednesday.

