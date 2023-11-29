India to Host 81st Plenary Session of International Cotton Advisory Committee in Mumbai From December 2 to 5

New Delhi, November 29: India will host the 81st Plenary session of the International Cotton Advisory Committee in Mumbai from December 2-5, where indigenous "Kasturi Cotton" will be showcased for a global audience for the first time, a top official said on Wednesday.

All issues of global significance related to the cotton value chain -- ranging from productivity to sustainable cotton and various best practices and recommendations -- will be discussed during the four-day meeting, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said.

Nearly 400 delegates from 35 countries will attend and participate in the discussions, she added. This will be an opportunity for India to present recent innovations in the segment, especially "Kasturi Cotton", to a global audience for the first time, which has three prominent pillars, including branding, traceability, and certification. India to Host 81st Plenary Meeting of International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) in December.

"We are using blockchain technology to establish traceability of Kasturi Cotton," she said at a press conference here. Delegates at the International Cotton Advisory Committee meeting will be presented Kasturi Cotton products with a QR Code feature embedded for its traceability, a Textiles Ministry official said. The theme for the 81st Plenary session of the International Cotton Advisory Committee is "Local Innovations for Global Prosperity".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)