Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government is developing Naimisharanya in Sitapur district on the lines of Ayodhya, an official statement said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met saints in Naimisharanya in 2023, a day before Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, and assured that there would be no shortage of funds for its development.

He had said that the effort would be to ensure Naimisharanya is developed even better than Ayodhya.

The government has formed the Naimisharanya Tirtha Parishad for the planned development of the pilgrimage site. A new ghat will be built between Rajghat and Dashashwamedh Ghat. Old ghats are being renovated and beautified. Work on some of these is complete while others are underway. Roads in the area are being widened.

The development plan includes Lalita Devi, Bhuteshwarnath and other temples and places connected to sages and saints. Basic facilities will be arranged for the convenience and safety of visitors. The Chief Minister has said that the sentiments of saints will be respected and antiquity will be preserved along with modern works.

A helicopter service connecting Naimisharanya with Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi will start soon. A heliport has been built at a cost of Rs 9 crore on Thakurnagar Rudravart Dham road. It can handle three helicopters at once. Services will begin after completion of formalities. Rail and road connectivity will also be improved, as stated in a statement.

Naimisharanya is located on the banks of the river Gomti. It is considered the Tapobhoomi of 88 thousand sages. According to belief, the Mahapuranas were written here. The story of Satyanarayan was told here for the first time. Lord Ram completed the Ashwamedha Yagya here. The place is also linked to Maharishi Valmiki, Luv-Kush, Yudhishthira and Arjuna. A visit to Naimisharanya is considered necessary in the Char Dham Yatra. (ANI)

