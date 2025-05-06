Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including Superintendent of Police (SP) of seven districts.

In a major administrative reshuffle, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Muzaffarnagar, Gorakhpur, Etawah, and Ayodhya and SPs of Fatehpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Kaushambi were transferred late at night.

Mohit Gupta, Inspector General of Police (IG), has been appointed Home Secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow. Raj Karan Nayyar has been appointed SSP of Gorakhpur.

Gaurav Grover was appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya, and Sanjay Kumar was appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police of Muzaffarnagar.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Singh has been appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Saharanpur Zone and relieved from his duties as SSP Muzaffarnagar.

Brijesh Kumar Srivastava has been promoted to SSP Etawah. Rajesh Kumar-II has been appointed as SP of Kaushambi. Dhawal Jaiswal has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ghaziabad.

Satyajeet Gupta has been appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kanpur. Sandeep Kumar Meena has been appointed as SP of Sant Kabir Nagar.

Laxmi Nivas Mishra was appointed SP, Railway Gorakhpur, while Anoop Kumar Singh was appointed as SP, Fatehpur.

Lastly, Ajay Kumar Sahni has been appointed as DIG Bareilly Zone, and Vaibhav Krishna has been made DIG Varanasi Zone.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with officials from the Agriculture Department and the Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation at his official residence on Sunday to review progress in the sector.

CM Yogi Adityanath also directed officials in districts affected by storms, rains, and hailstorms to carry out relief operations promptly and effectively, said an official statement from CMO on Tuesday.

He instructed authorities to survey affected areas, monitor relief work closely, and ensure timely assistance to those impacted by adverse weather conditions. (ANI)

