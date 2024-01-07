Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government will rehearse for the Kumbh Mela 2025 through the Magh Mela in 2024. Officials have been directed by the government to ensure that the Magh Mela is conducted successfully, safely, and cleanly, according to an official statement from the government of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Additionally, instructions have been given for making specific arrangements for the convenience of devotees, bathers, Kalpavasis, sages and mahatmas coming for the Magh Mela.

Furthermore, the government has directed officials to take special measures to ensure cleanliness and facilities at the ghats. Instructions have also been given to create awareness among the public to make the fair area a plastic-free zone and arrange for cloth bags.

It is noteworthy that the Magh Mela starts every year on Makar Sankranti, which will be held on January 15 this year and will continue until Mahashivratri on March 8.

Mela During a review of preparations for the Magh Mela and Mahakumbh-2025, State Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma gave necessary direction to the officials.

The Fair officer, Vijay Kiran Anand, provided detailed information about the main bathing dates during the fair, area size, sector numbers, ghat numbers and lengths, estimated number of Kalpvasis, the estimated number of devotees on major bathing festivals, land allocation, medical centres, toilets, and other arrangements.

In the context of the organization of Mahakumbh-2025, he also gave extensive information about the novel features being introduced in the Magh Mela this time, including water laser shows, thematic gates, floating jetties, drone monitoring, sanitation blocks, solar lights, and thematic lights.

Instructions were given regarding parking, emphasizing the need to designate parking symbols in places that are not far from the fair area to avoid inconvenience for saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees.

Giving further information about the preparations, Vijay Kiran Anand mentioned ROB, airport, digital library, upgradation of tourist places and construction of corridor, culture centre, floating restaurant, sports water, traffic and parking system in view of Kumbh, and widening, beautification and strengthening of roads in view of organizing Maha Kumbh.

He also gave detailed information about the ongoing development work related to Mahakumbh-2025, such as riverfront roads, ring roads, and other projects.

Officials from various departments, including Power Corporation, PWD, Jal Nigam, Municipal Corporation, UPSRTC, Health Department, Prayagraj Development Authority, Irrigation Department, Tourism Department, Forest Department, and others, also provided information about the activities related to Mahakumbh-2025 carried out by their respective departments. They assured that all tasks would be completed on time. (ANI)

