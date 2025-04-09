Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government's procurement of wheat has crossed 1 lakh tonne in the first week of April this year, said officials, adding that 20,409 farmers have sold wheat at 5,780 purchase centres so far.

According to the officials, registered farmers can sell up to 100 quintals of wheat without verification. Purchase centres are open during holidays as well, as per Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's order.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister on Monday inaugurated the All India Police Handball Cluster 2024-25 in Lucknow, underscoring the importance of sports in daily life.

Addressing participants and officials, CM Yogi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for choosing Uttar Pradesh as the host to organise the national-level tournament.

"I am delighted that for the next four days, the All India Police Handball Cluster will take place in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 75 teams are participating in the event," he said.

He added, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister for selecting Uttar Pradesh to host this tournament."

The Chief Minister also reiterated his demand for 'One Nation, One Election', saying frequent elections create instability and hinder development in the country.

Addressing the state-level conference on 'one nation-one election' campaign, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "Frequent elections in democracy put unnecessary pressure on the public, it creates political instability, hinders possibilities of development in the country and encourages corruption in public life."

The Chief Minister said that political stability is essential for peace, security, and development; therefore, frequent elections should be avoided.

"Political stability is the first condition for peace, the first condition for security, and the first condition for development, and for that, political stability, there should not be frequent elections," he said.

He further said that frequent elections impact the GDP and halt the growth rate and benefit none expect the anti-democratic elements who want to create political instability.

"Frequent elections impact the GDP and halt the growth rate. It acts as a barrier to ongoing development projects and reduces the appeal of elections among people. No party benefits from this, except the anti-democratic elements who want to create political instability," he said.

He claimed that frequent elections diminish the appeal of elections among people.

"In a democracy, elections and people choosing a public representative of their choice are considered a democratic right. For this right, the proper functioning of democracy is essential. But when elections take place every six months, every year, the appeal for elections disappears," he said. (ANI)

