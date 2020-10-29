New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday released a 'sciencetoon' book with comprehensive information on the COVID-19 pandemic, its symptoms and prevention through precautions.
The book, named 'Bye Bye Corona', published by Vigyan Prasar of the Department of Science and Technology, makes people aware of COVID-19 in an engaging way.
"The 220-page book contains comprehensive information on the novel coronavirus pandemic, its symptoms and prevention through precautions.
"The book 'Bye Bye Corona' also has a very interesting chapter on the art of living with coronavirus, highlighting the methods to deal with it in a day-to -day life," the Department of Science and Technology said.
The book has been written by Pradeep Srivastava, former Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow.
It is further planned to make a 3D version of this book to facilitate its multi-lingual adaptation across India and abroad.
"Post its launch in India, the book would soon be released in Brazil under the Brazil-India Network programme and would possibly be translated into Portuguese language," Srivastava said.
A 'scientoon' is a cartoon communication based on science.
Scientoons are meant to inform and sensitise people about scientific concepts in an intelligible and interesting way.
