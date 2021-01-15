Jalaun (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Six people were arrested on Friday for allegedly hacking into ATMs and withdrawing money from the machines in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the six accused identified as Arvind, Guddu, Shyam Babu, Anil Nishad, Deependra and Sarvesh were arrested with 49 ATM cards, eight mobile phones and Rs 45,000 cash recovered from them, Kalpi police station SHO Umakant Ojha said.

During interrogation, the accused accepted that they used to hack into an ATM machine and withdraw money. The money recovered from them was taken out of such ATMs before the arrest, the SHO said.

A probe is on in the matter, Ojha added.

