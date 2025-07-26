Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): In a shocking incident in Firozabad's Ulau village, a young man named Sunil succumbed to poisoning, allegedly administered by his wife and her lover.

According to Firozabad City SP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the police registered a case on July 24 after Sunil's mother accused her daughter-in-law and a man from the same village of poisoning her son. Both the accused, Sunil's wife and her lover, were arrested and sent to jail.

Firozabad City SP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "A case was registered on July 24 in which the plaintiff from Ulau, under Tundla police station, accused her daughter-in-law and a man from the same village of poisoning her son Sunil. Both the accused have been arrested and sent to jail. The two were allegedly in a love affair, which the accused's husband came to know about. They poisoned his food."

Sunil was first admitted to the trauma centre on May 13 after allegedly being poisoned by the accused. Despite treatment, Sunil was sent home, only to fall victim to poisoning again when the accused mixed poison in his food.

Investigations revealed that the poison was ordered through a parcel, highlighting the premeditated nature of the crime. The police recovered the utensil containing poison and the remains of the poison bottle, crucial evidence in the case.

"The victim was admitted to the trauma centre on May 13th, where he was sent back home after treatment on May 14th. The accused again mixed poison in his food, thereby killing him. The poison was ordered through a parcel. The family members had a doubt about her alleged love affair. In the investigation, it came to light that the accused had a love affair, and the deceased was given poison. We have recovered the utensil of curd, which contained poison, and the remains of the poison bottle. Police are investigating the matter," Prasad said.

The police are further investigating the matter, unravelling the details of the alleged love affair and the motive behind the murder. (ANI)

