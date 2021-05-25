Noida, May 25 (PTI) BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has reached out to industrialists of western Uttar Pradesh seeking their support in transforming the health care facilities in his constituency, predominantly a rural area in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Some 75 kms from Delhi, Jewar is also the site for the upcoming Greenfield Noida International Airport, the MLA mentioned as he appealed to the business community to help the people living in the region.

“As MLA Jewar, it is my top priority to develop and transform the available health infrastructure in the form of PHC (primary health centre) and CHC (community health centre) in the whole of Jewar constituency,” Singh said in an e-mail to industrialists on May 22.

"For a start during this second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the CHC in Jewar which was not being utilised to the fullest has been transformed within seven days into an operational 50-bed hospital for the local population. This has been done with the support of the available government fund at my disposal and also with the help from corporate and social organisations,” he wrote.

The BJP leader said he has a list of CHCs and PHCs which can be made operational with the help and support of industries and organisations working in the area and called on them to “contribute towards the betterment of health infrastructure for the immediate society and people living in the surroundings of your company”.

There have been reports of several people dying of COVID-like symptoms in various villages of Jewar during the second wave of the pandemic with the district administration refuting claims of coronavirus being the cause of these deaths.

Several other local people are fighting COVID-like symptoms with treatment from quacks and local doctors claiming lack of government support, even as the district administration “aggressively” started testing and surveillance in the villages from the second week of May.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 425 deaths due to COVID-19, according to official figures updated till Tuesday.

