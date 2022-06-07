Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Civil Judge Ravi Diwakar, who passed the order to conduct a videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday informed the state government allegedly received a threatening letter from Islamic Agaz Movement on Tuesday.

The judge wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, stating that he had received a threatening letter today from an organisation called the Islamic Aagaz Movement and demanded action.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Held With Foreign Currencies Worth Approximately Rs 2.7 Crores at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

A total of nine police personnel have been deployed for the security of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ravi Diwakar.

Diwakar had ordered to conduct a videography survey of the Mosque premises last month during the hearing of a plea allowing regular worship of Hindu deities in the Mosque premises, which found a Shivling-like figure near the Mosque's vazukhana, besides Hindu religious symbols. All the evidence was said to be found. (ANI)

Also Read | World Bank Cuts India's 2022-23 Growth to 7.5%, Still on Top Spot As World's Fastest-Growing Economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)