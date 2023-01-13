Ballia, Jan 13 (PTI) A juvenile was apprehended for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl, police here said on Friday.

The 17-year-old boy, a resident of a village under Nagra police station area, allegedly abducted the girl of the same village and took her to Gujarat, Circle officer (Rasra) Shiv Narayan Vaish said.

On December 25, the victim's father filed a complaint against the juvenile, he said.

The CO said that after taking the minor to Gujarat, the boy raped her for a month.

On Thursday, while the teen was returning from there with the girl, he was intercepted by police in Nagra area, Vaish said.

Based on the statement of the girl, section 376(3) (punishment for raping a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the FIR, he said.

The boy has been sent to a juvenile home in Mau district, while the minor girl is undergoing a medical examination, the CO said.

