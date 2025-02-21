Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Key litigant in Kushinagar's Madni Mosque case Shakir Khan died of a cardiac arrest on Friday morning at the age of 65.

His family claimed that he had been in deep distress since a part of the mosque was demolished earlier this month, claiming it was illegally built.

Khan was rushed to a private hospital in Lucknow on Thursday evening after he suffered a heart attack. He died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment, Madni Mosque Committee president Haji Hamid Khan said.

The 26-year-old mosque was partially demolished by the district administration on February 9. The demolition operation was initiated after the stay order issued by the high court lapsed a day earlier.

According to district officials, the controversy surrounding the mosque dates back to 1999 when local leader Ram Bachchan Singh filed a complaint that it was an illegal construction. However, no action was taken at that time.

The issue resurfaced in December 2023 when an official inquiry was launched and the municipal administration issued three notices to the mosque committee, requesting legal documents. As no valid papers were reportedly provided, the mosque was declared unauthorised.

Haji Hamid, the chief organiser of the Madni Masjid Committee had refuted the claim. "The mosque was built on legal land. The administration is taking one-sided action without hearing our side and we will approach the court against it," he had said.

On February 17, the Supreme Court directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to respond as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for razing a portion of a mosque at Kushinagar in alleged disobedience of the apex court's direction.

It also directed that there shall be no demolition of the structure in question until further orders.

The bench passed the order while hearing a contempt plea against the authorities concerned in Kushinagar for their alleged wilful disobedience and failure to comply with the top court's November 13 last year directions.

