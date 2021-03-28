Lalitpur, Mar 28 (PTI) The district magistrate of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh has contracted the novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 12 people, including DM Annavi Dineshkumar, tested positive for the virus on Sunday, they said.

Chief Medical Officer of Lalitpur D K Garg said, "On Sunday, 833 samples were tested and 12 persons, including the district magistrate, have tested positive for COVID-19. The district magistrate took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on February 11 and is yet to take the second dose."

The district has so far reported 3,562 cases of the novel coronavirus and 47 people have died due to it, Garg said.

The district currently has 65 active cases of COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)