Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) Expressing happiness over the BJP's victory in this week's Legislative Council elections in Uttar Pradesh, the party's state unit president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary on Friday congratulated the elected members and also hit out at the opposition.

By rejecting the opposition in the elections held through ballots, people have also snatched the opportunity from them to blame EVMs for the defeat, the BJP leader said.

In a statement issued by the BJP state headquarters, Choudhary congratulated the victorious BJP candidates and thanked voters, party officials and workers.

The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Friday won four of the five legislative council seats for which elections were held this week and one went to an Independent. Polling on three graduates and two teachers constituencies of the council was held on January 30. Counting began on Thursday evening and was completed on Friday.

Choudhary said this victory is the victory of the BJP's ideology and its policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Without naming the state's main opposition Samajwadi Party, Choudhary said the unrestrained rhetoric and desperation by the opposition shows that their political ground has been lost.

