Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Ahead of the arrival of the New Year, the Lucknow Police on Wednesday ran an awareness campaign on COVID-19 protocol and drink and drive.

The Police also conducted a flag march in the Hazratganj area of the city to spread awareness about the adherence to protocols.

Earlier on December 21, the UP government had issued an alert across the state while also stepping up preparedness.

"We are appealing to all to follow the guidelines of COVID as everyone comes out of their homes for the New Year celebrations," Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central said.

According to the DCP Central, the campaign was run as more number of such cases are reported during the new year celebrations.

"For its prevention, the police used Breath Analyser. During checking, the police fined a person who was driving a car after drinking alcohol," she said.

Earlier, mock drills were conducted in 400 dedicated hospitals spread across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday in which the focus was on ensuring the availability of ventilators, medicines, and oxygen.

This comes after the Centre directed the states to conduct mock drills at all COVID hospitals as part of precautionary measures to check the preparedness of medical facilities in case of a spike in domestic COVID cases.

According to an official statement, the pressure of the oxygen plant in the ICU ward was also monitored during the exercise that was conducted across Uttar Pradesh.

"Along with this, government-appointed nodal officers and civilian medical officers of the WHO were also present at the mock drill," the statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the capital's district hospital Balrampur to examine the mock drill.

"Officers were told to be in alert mode regarding the new Corona variant and take precautions like ensuring that no staff members came to the hospital without masks," the statement said.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government was very serious about the new variant of Corona.

He also examined the availability of medicines, vaccines, and other necessities. (ANI)

