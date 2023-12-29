Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 1462.97 crore, boasts state-of-the-art facilities that echo the splendour of Ayodhya's Treta Yuga heritage. This advancement is set to bring about a comprehensive transformation in Ayodhya.

"Remarkably, Ayodhya has experienced a resurgence after centuries, rapidly progressing towards the restoration of its ancient glory. This revival is credited to the visionary leadership of PM Modi and the adept execution by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

With a historical connection to the Pushpak Viman, Ayodhya is once again ready to connect with air travel through the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

"Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. The architecture and design of this airport are quite unique. It is entirely inspired by the life of Lord Rama and developed based on the 'Nagara Style'. It has 7 peaks (Shikhar), of which one main peak is in the middle and there are 3 peaks in front and 3 at the back," as per the release.

Outside the airport, a substantial mural featuring a bow and arrow has been prominently installed, serving as a symbolic representation of the enduring efforts of Shri Ram. The landscaping of the airport is inspired by the use of colors representing the five elements (Panch Tatva).

The main building of the airport features seven pillars, each intricately representing the significant episodes of the Ramayana.

"The airport, equipped with all modern amenities, features two distinct types of mural plaques in its decoration, namely Daivik and Khandika plaques. In addition to this, a wall mural dedicated to the Lord Hanuman has also been installed. It depicts the entire journey of Lord Hanuman. Furthermore, the airport boasts a striking 3-storey-high Ram Darbar and a depiction of the Sita-Ram marriage crafted in Madhubani painting, offering a captivating experience for all visitors," the release stated.

It is noteworthy that from January 11, 2024, there will be daily operation of three flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. Additionally, on January 6, the first flight between Delhi and Ayodhya will take off. After the commencement of initial operations, the process of operating international flights from this airport will begin, and subsequently, Ayodhya will be directly connected to the global circuit, marking a moment of pride. (ANI)

