Bareilly (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A private medical college staffer was arrested in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday for an alleged objectionable social media post praising gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf who were killed earlier this month, a police officer said.

Bithari Chainpur police station SHO Ashwani Kumar said the accused, identified as Rajik Ali, posted an objectionable post on social media praising Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf as "sher" (tiger).

Members of some Hindu organisations demanded action against the accused.

Kumar said a case was registered against Ali, a resident of Bareilly, under IPC section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and sent to jail, the police officer added.

Ali was a receptionist at a private medical college.

On April 15, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

