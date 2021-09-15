Noida, Sep 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old man and one of his mentally-challenged twin sons died allegedly after consuming poison in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the man had himself served the poison to his twin sons, aged 22, and then consumed it himself in a bid to end their lives.

Also Read | Guwahati Grenade Blast Case: NIA Files Charge-Sheet Against 5 ULFA-I Terrorists.

The incident took place during the day at Accheja village under Badalpur police station area, they said.

"The man apparently did this over domestic dispute. He gave poison to his twin sons and then consumed it himself. Later, the trio was rushed to the community health centre in Badalpur where the man and one of his sons died during treatment," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | New Excise Policy To Provide Rs 3,500 Crore Alternate Revenue to Delhi, Says Manish Sisodia.

"The condition of the other son is critical. He has been referred to the district hospital, where he is currently under treatment," the spokesperson said.

Bodies have been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)