Budaun (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) A man escaped from police custody while being taken for medical examination here, following which action was taken against the constable and the home guard accompanying him.

The incident took place on Thursday and a search has been launched to apprehend the accused, Sarvesh, a resident of Unaula village in Alapur, they said.

Constable Devendra Kumar Pal has been suspended and a report has been sent to the Budaun district commandant home guard for action against Home Guard Rampal, Superintendent of Police (SP), City, Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

They have been charged with negligence, he said.

Sarvesh along with another person was apprehended by personnel of the Meow police outpost during a checking drive on Wednesday night after they were found carrying knives, the officials said.

A case was registered against them and on Thursday, they were being taken for medical examination before being sent to jail. Sarvesh somehow managed to free himself from the handcuffs at the bus station, they said.

