Hardoi (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A local court here awarded death penalty to a man for raping and killing an 18-month-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chandra Vijay Shrinet on Monday held Guddu, alias Gullu, guilty of the crime and awarded death sentence.

District Government Advocate Ramchandra Rajput on Tuesday said the girl was raped and murdered in 2014. After killing her, the victim threw the body in a village pond.

