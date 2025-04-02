Mathura (UP), Apr 2 (PTI) A pharmaceutical company manager was injured on Wednesday morning after four passengers allegedly attacked him with a dagger after a dispute ensued over a seat in the Sachkhand Superfast Express, police said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused at Mathura Junction Station, while the injured was taken to a private hospital here for treatment, they said.

Also Read | Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: RJD Supremo Leaves Paras Hospital in Patna After Health Worsens, Set To Leave for AIIMS Delhi (Watch Video).

Station House Officer (SHO) of Mathura Junction GRP, Yadram Singh, said the incident took place when 30-year-old Praveen Singh, an area manager for a pharmaceutical company from Abhaypura village in Agra's Malpura area, was en route to Mathura from Agra to attend a meeting.

"A dispute over a seat arose in the general coach, during which four Sikh passengers attacked him with a dagger, causing serious injuries to his head and wrist," the officer said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Kills Woman With Stone After She Tosses His Phone Into Water.

They assaulted him just as the train arrived at Mathura Junction, and Praveen was attempting to alight onto the platform, he said.

Upon hearing his cries for help, police personnel on the platform immediately intervened and apprehended the four accused. Further legal proceedings are underway, and they will soon be sent to jail, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)