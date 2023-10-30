Srinagar, October 30: A day after targeting a police officer, terrorists on Monday shot dead a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. “Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later succumbed to injuries,” a police spokesman said in a post on X.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched for the militants involved in the killing of the labourer. This was the second terror attack in the Kashmir Valley in less than 24 hours as militants shot at and critically injured police inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani at Eidgah ground in the city when he was playing cricket with local boys. Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant Worker From Uttar Pradesh Shot Dead by Terrorists in Pulwama’s Rajpora Area, Second Terror Attack in Valley in Past 24 Hours (Watch Video).

Security has been beefed up across Kashmir Valley, especially in Srinagar and south Kashmir areas, following the two terror attacks, the officials said. The security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in several parts of Srinagar city and other towns, especially in the south Kashmir district of Pulwama, following the attack on inspector Wani, the officials said.

Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city's exit points, they added. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said threats are still around and cops have to be cautious about incidents like the attack on a police officer.

“We have to be cautious. The threats are still around; we cannot take these so lightly. We have to be careful, and I pray that he would come out of it,” Singh told reporters on the sidelines of a function. The attacks on migrant workers have seen an uptick after the abrogation of Article 370, the attacks were very few this year. Monday's attack was only third such attack this year.

While a circus employee was killed by the ultras in May this year at Anantnag district, three labourers from Bihar were injured in firing by militants in Shopian district in July. Meanwhile, several political leaders have condemned the attack on the police officer and the labourer.

UP Man Shot Dead by Terrorists in Pulwama

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened in Pulwama as terrorists fired upon one labourer in the Tumchi Nowpora area, who later succumbed to his injuries. pic.twitter.com/waq7XVKqfs — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

“SHO Masroor Ahmad is battling for life as I write this tweet. No words are enough to condemn such a cowardly attack. When will the mindless vicious cycle of violence end? I pray he makes it. Cant even imagine how his family feels,” Iltija Mufti, media advisor to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, posted on X. People's Conference leader Sajad Lone, while condemning the attacks, said the scourge of violence is back. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed As Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid in Jumagund Area of Uri District.

“The scourge of violence is back again. Senseless brutal attack on a police officer yesterday and the killing of a labourer in Pulwama today is indicative of the desperation of these brutal thugs,” Lone posted on X. Apni Party leader Altaf Bukahri said in a post on X, “Deeply aggrieved by the killing of an innocent non-local in Pulwama district. The killing is absolutely senseless and won't serve any purpose to anyone. Hope the authorities nab the culprits very soon to make them pay for their act.”

