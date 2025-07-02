Bhadohi (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat following an argument in a village here on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

The incident happened in Wari village under Suryava police station limits in Bhadohi district, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said the deceased was identified as Basanti (25), daughter of Gulab Bind.

"Basanti was married to Rohit Bind of Wari village since May 2022. According the parents of the deceased, in-laws have been harassing her since her marriage," the SP said, adding that following a dispute on Wednesday morning, Rohit slit her throat with a sharp weapon.

Based on a complaint filed by Basanti's brother Pawan Kumar Bind, a case has been registered against Rohit Bind, his father and two sisters under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act, Manglik said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem and Rohit taken into custody.

