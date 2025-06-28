Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A man, possibly drunk, allegedly dialled emergency helplines, threatening to blow up the Shahjahanpur railway station with a bomb, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The man later claimed he was maybe drunk on Friday night when he made the threat as he does not even remember making the call, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

Police traced Dharamveer Singh who made the call to Mirwasipur village under Kant police station area and arrested him.

He was found living in the guise of a sadhu and is a drug addict and mentally unwell, the officer said.

On Friday night he called up the Chief Minister's helpline number and 112 emergency service, and said that he "will blow up Shahjahanpur railway station with a bomb".

After receiving information about the threat, several police teams were alerted and later he was arrested by Jalalabad police from his village, the SP said.

During interrogation, the officer said the man said "it was possible that I made the call while being drunk" and claimed to not remember the incident.

