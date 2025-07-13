Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): BSP Supreme Mayawati on Sunday held the party meeting at the BSP Central Camp Office in Lucknow.

According to the release, the detailed review meeting was held, aimed and focused on the party's preparation in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, along with efforts to strengthen the party's base.

The progress of directives issued on March 2 regarding the formation of party organisation committees was also assessed.

During the meeting, serious concern was expressed regarding the rising issues of religious fanaticism, followed by language and caste-based violence.

A demand was made to all governments to pay special attention to essential public welfare issues such as law and order, inflation, poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and healthcare, to ensure the nation's interests are not compromised.

According to the release, the meetings were attended by Central Coordinators and In-charges, former MP Rajaram and former MLC Atar Singh Rao, along with senior office-bearers from various states, who presented reports on party activities in their respective regions.

BSP leader Mayawati urged the party member and leaders to advance caravan of self-respect and dignity inspired by Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, to uplift the lives of millions of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities, and other Bahujans, aligning with the Constitution's vision for social, political, and economic empowerment.

Taking note of the discussions across the country regarding linguistic disputes and related violence, particularly in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Mayawati said that such tendencies are dangerous and occur when narrow politics based on religion, region, caste, and language attempt to overshadow people's patriotism and love for the country. Every Indian should work with pride in Indianness.

Especially, Mumbai, being the economic capital of the country, is directly connected to people from all states, and the government must ensure the safety of their lives, property, and religion. The central government should also take a keen interest in this matter.

BSP chief Mayawati, addressing a meeting of senior party officials from South and Western India, expressed concern over rising accidents on bridges and expressways across states, attributing them to governmental negligence and corruption. She said these incidents are eroding public trust and urged measures to prevent further loss of life and property.

Urging BSP members to dedicate themselves to the party's Ambedkar's mission, she emphasised that only the oppressed can truly support the oppressed, warning against "crocodile tears" for political gain. (ANI)

