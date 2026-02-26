PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: Former Airbus 300 and 320 Fleet Captain Indraani Singh has launched Indha Craft, a social enterprise aimed at creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for grassroots women artisans while promoting India's handmade heritage.

Also Read | UIDAI, Google Partner to Display Verified Aadhaar Centres on Google Maps for Enhanced Citizen Convenience.

Indha, derived from the Haryanvi word meaning "ring," operates as a skill-based livelihood platform that trains and employs rural women in traditional and contemporary crafts. The initiative focuses on Kantha hand embroidery, stitching, crochet, fabric painting, and upcycling, producing small-batch handmade products for domestic and corporate markets.

According to the organisation, the model is designed as a socially viable enterprise rather than a charity-driven initiative, ensuring fair wages and long-term income opportunities for women artisans. The programme aligns skills with market demand, enabling rural women to participate in structured supply chains.

Also Read | R. Madhavan on 'Dhurandhar' Ban: Dubai Fans Flying to India for Theatrical Experience Ahead of Sequel Release (Watch Video).

The initiative builds upon the foundation of Literacy India, an organisation established by Singh, which works in the areas of education, skilling, and livelihood generation. Through this integrated model, beneficiaries move from skill training to income-generating opportunities in textiles, accessories, home decor, and upcycled products.

Indha Craft has also partnered with corporates for CSR and sustainability initiatives, offering artisan-led production, responsible sourcing solutions, and upcycled corporate gifting options. The organisation states that this linkage helps create measurable social impact while reviving traditional crafts.

Sustainability remains a core component of the initiative. A recycled waste-paper plant operated under the programme demonstrates how discarded materials can be converted into usable products. Fabric waste and electronic scrap are also upcycled into decor and utility items, promoting environmentally responsible production practices.

Capt. Indraani Singh said the initiative aims to create a "circle of responsibility" where education, livelihood, and dignity are interconnected.

The launch of Indha Craft comes at a time when there is increasing emphasis on women-led development, sustainable production, and the revival of India's handmade sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)