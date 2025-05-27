Meerut, May 26 (PTI) A man here was arrested on Monday after a viral video showed him spitting on rotis while preparing them, police said.

According to a Meerut district police spokesperson, a case was registered at the Jani station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Also Read | Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

Acting on directions of the Senior Superintendent of Police, the Jani police arrested the accused, identified as Shoaib, son of Mehrban and resident of Kurali village.

A team comprising Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar Sharma and constables Brajesh and Kuldeep apprehended Shoaib near the Jani canal bridge, police said.

Also Read | Khan Sir Gets Married: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan Ties Knot in Patna, To Hold Wedding Reception on June 2.

The accused was produced before a court, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)