A woman was harassed by a man on a bike as she was navigating a narrow lane in the Lisadi Gate neighbourhood of Meerut. This shocking harassment incident has come to light. Suhail, the accused, allegedly attempted to forcefully kiss the woman before escaping on his two-wheeler, according to police reports. Outrage was sparked when the entire incident was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media. "In the case of misconduct with a woman under Lisadi Gate police station limits, the accused Suhail has been arrested based on the viral video," the Meerut Police confirmed the arrest. Additional legal action is in progress, and a case has been filed. Harassment Caught on Camera in Meerut: Bike-Borne Man Kisses Burqa-Clad Woman Without Consent and Flees, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Who Tried To Kiss Woman Forcibly Arrested by UP Police

Suspect identified as Suhail arrested.

