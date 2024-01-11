Meerut, January 11: A man in Meerut was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife whom he suspected of infidelity. The accused, identified as Vishal allegedly strangled his wife Gunjan to death in a fit of rage after discovering that she was involved in an affair with a youth from their neighbourhood. According to Meerut Superintendent of Police, Ayush Vikram Singh, the accused allegedly strangled his wife and hid her body some 20 kilometres away in a forest.

The Meerut SP said that the accused transported the body in an e-rickshaw. In a bid to mislead authorities, he had filed a missing person report with police and maintaining a facade of concern for his wife's whereabouts, the official said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity in Gorakhpur, Surrenders Before Cops.

The police initially got entangled in an anonymous murder mystery but after discovering the woman's body, the accused's elaborate plot started to crumble. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Son Kills Father in Rae Bareli for Refusing To Give Rs 500.

The accused has been apprehended by police who are holding several others for questioning in connection with the case. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)