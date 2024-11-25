Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Minister Jaiveer Singh on Monday announced plans to enhance air connectivity for tourists, including a new air service from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park and a flight connecting Ayodhya and Prayagraj for the upcoming Kumbh festival.

The UP Minister said that the state government will soon introduce air connectivity options to boost tourism and that the new air service from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park will be available at an affordable cost of approximately Rs 5,000, offering a convenient travel option for nature enthusiasts.

In addition, Singh confirmed that air services linking Ayodhya and Prayagraj will commence shortly, specifically for the upcoming Kumbh festival, providing pilgrims with easier access to the sacred sites.

These initiatives aim to enhance tourism and improve transportation within the state, benefiting both local residents and visitors.

"We are going to soon start the facility of air connectivity for the tourists here. We are also starting air service from Lucknow to Dudhwa National Park at a cost of around Rs 5,000. Soon air service from Ayodhya to Praygraj for the Kumbh festival will start," Jaiveer Singh told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is committed to offering devotees a sublime and elevating experience at Mahakumbh 2025. This year's Mahakumbh is set to surpass all previous editions, with the inclusion of the Nishadraj cruise in the Sangam area as a notable highlight.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, the Nishadraj cruise, managed by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), has embarked on its journey from Varanasi to Prayagraj.

Equipped with modern amenities, the cruise symbolizes the state's dedication to innovation and excellence.

Preparations are in full swing, with VIP vehicles like Kasturba positioned near the Naini Bridge to welcome the cruise. In collaboration with the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the Varanasi administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a majestic and memorable Mahakumbh experience for visitors from around the world.As the world's attention is currently focused on the grand Mahakumbh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the event on December 13.

At Shrungverpur Dham, he will unveil statues of Lord Ram and Nishadraj. Following this, PM Modi will embark on the state-of-the-art Nishadraj cruise, travelling from Arail to the Sangam.

At the Sangam, the Prime Minister will pay homage to the sacred Ganga River and commence the program with a ritual bath. The itinerary also includes a Ganga Aarti, followed by visits to the iconic Bade Hanuman Temple and the Akshayavat.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi will also engage with prominent saints and spiritual leaders from across the globe at the Parade Ground assembly site, marking another highlight of the Mahakumbh celebrations.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi stated that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a smooth journey for the state-of-the-art Nishadraj cruise from Varanasi to Prayagraj.

There is continuous coordination between the Mela Authority and the Varanasi administration regarding the cruise. The Varanasi administration has successfully dispatched the cruise towards Prayagraj.

The luxury cruise Nishadraj, equipped with special amenities, is expected to reach Prayagraj soon. It has currently arrived at Sitamarhi, located between Varanasi and Prayagraj. This cruise is anticipated to be a thrilling experience for tourists from across the country and abroad.

A minimum clearance of 100 feet is required for its passage, and arrangements are being made to ensure there are no obstacles along the way. Along with the Nishadraj cruise, another large vessel has been deployed to assist in its journey. (ANI)

