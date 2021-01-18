Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Sunday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she has become a complete Bangladeshi and has become a danger for the country.

He also alleged that she is working on the direction of Islamic terrorists.

"Mamata Banerjee has become complete Bangladeshi and is working on the directions of Islamic terrorists there. She has become the biggest danger for the country. After her defeat in West Bengal assembly polls, she'll be ready to take refuge in Bangladesh," Shukla said.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.

With 294 seats, a keen contest awaits the state as BJP tries to wrest power from Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)