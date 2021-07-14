Bhopal, July 14: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by a father-son duo in the Ratibad area of Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. The two men, after gangraping the women reportedly sold her to a man for marriage in Vidisha district of the state. The accused have been identified as Ramesh and his son Ravi. Baghpat Shocker: Woman Sold in Public, Police Suspect Human Trafficking Racket in Uttar Pradesh.

After receiving the information, police raided the spot. However, the accused managed to flee from the spot. The woman was rescued. The woman's husband reportedly was jailed in a criminal case almost six months back. The rape survivor met Ravi from the Chhola area around four months ago as she was searching for a job. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Detained for Trying To Sell 5-Year-Old Daughter for Rs 500 in Mathura.

Ravi promised the woman to help her in getting a job. He allegedly took her to a rented room, where he, along with his father gangraped her. The accused continued to rape her for months. Ravi and Ramesh, with the help of their relative then made a deal with a 38-year-old man named Sarman Prajapati from Vidihsa. The accused promised to get the woman married off to Prajapati and took Rs 60,000 in return. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman, Sold by Father And Gangraped, Sets Herself Ablaze Alleging Police Apathy.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the marriage was fixed for July 12. Prajapati came to Bhopal at a marriage bureau in Ratibad. As the bureau official got suspicious, they informed the police. Cops have launched an investigation.

"The victim in her statement has said that she was raped by the father-son duo before they attempted to sell her off. Everyone related to the case is being questioned, and we are hopeful that the two main accused would be arrested soon," reported India Today, quoting SHO Ratibad police station as saying.

A zero FIR was registered on the complaint of the woman. The case was later transferred to the Chhola police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

