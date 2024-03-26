Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was shifted from Uttar Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Medical College to jail after his discharge on Monday.

Earlier today, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Tuesday after he complained of abdominal pain in jail.

The condition of Ansari, who is currently serving a life sentence, is stable, according to a statement by the Rani Durgawati Medical College (RDMC).

Ansari's lawyer, Naseem Haider, claimed that the former MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly is experiencing difficulty speaking.

"Some reports are pending. He is stable, but he is having difficulty speaking," Naseem Haider said.

Ansari has been elected as an MLA from the Mau constituency five times, including twice as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. He last contested the assembly polls in 2017.

Earlier on March 13, Ansari was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms licence in 1990.This was the eighth case in which the former five-time MLA has been convicted and sentenced by a court in Uttar Pradesh in the past two years.

Ansari was also sentenced to six months of imprisonment under Section 30 of the Arms Act. (ANI)

