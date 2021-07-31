Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh has increased security at temples in the state after a letter warned of attacks, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Devesh Kumar Pandey after the notification, the temples are being strictly guarded.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "We have been notified of a letter threatening to attack some temples. Police personnel is working towards the issue. The temples are being strictly guarded."

"Further, the investigation of the letter is underway," he added. (ANI)

