Mathura (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Eight people were injured on Thursday after a clash broke out between two groups at a polling centre here during the final phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Six people have been arrested in this connection, police said.

According to police, the clash broke out between the supporters of two rival candidates at Barsana area and both the groups opened fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the incident was reported from Nehra village of Rakoli village panchayat where supporters of Siyaram and Malkhan opened fire.

The polling was affected for some time, but the police controlled the situation.

Chandra denied that the police also opened fire and added that the guilty will be booked under the National Security Act and the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, police added.

