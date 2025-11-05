Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): A large number of people took a holy dip at Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat on the occasion of Kartik Poornima on Wednesday.

As devotees celebrated Kartik Purnima, many expressed satisfaction with the smooth arrangements. According to the devotees, the facilities provided by the authorities were well-organised, featuring separate paths for incoming and outgoing devotees, along with robust security measures.

Arpana Singh, a devotee at the Saryu Ghat, observed that a large crowd of people had been continuously arriving since 10 PM and it had grown significantly by morning. She further mentioned that the entire Ghat remained filled with people.

"We arrived at 12:30 AM and completed our baths by 2:30 AM. There is a huge crowd, and the number of devotees continues to increase, with people arriving since 10:00 PM. The entire Saryu Ghat is now full. People continue to take baths, but the arrangements are good, there are separate paths for entry and exit, and there are no issues," Singh told ANI.

Nand Kumar Singh, expressed similar sentiments about the arrangements made by the administration and praised the strong security measures in place.

"We arrived for Kartik Poornima to take baths. We saw a massive crowd of devotees, but the government has made good arrangements. We faced no inconvenience. Arrangements have been made everywhere for security, and everything is in order. The scenery is beautiful... Kartik Poornima holds huge significance for Shankarji's bath. On this occasion, the importance of taking a bath at night is very high." Singh told ANI.

In Prayagraj, thousands of devotees have gathered at the Prayagraj Sangam to take a holy dip on Kartik Poornima.

Earlier in Varanasi, preparations were in full swing at the Ganga Ghats for Dev Deepawali, which coincides with Kartik Purnima.

During Dev Deepawali festivities, Sushant Mishra, the organiser of the Ganga Maha Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, said that Ganga Seva Nidhi organises a grand Maha Aarti of Goddess Ganga once a year, which is performed by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas. Additonally, the Dashashwamedh ghat is being decorated with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands, and fifty-one thousand lamps will be lit.

" At Dashashwamedh Ghat, Ganga Seva Nidhi organises Maha Aarti of Goddess Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat, which happens once a year....is performed by twenty-one Brahmins and forty-two dev kanayas... The ghat is being decorated with approximately twenty-one quintals of flower garlands, and fifty-one thousand lamps will be lit," Mishra told ANI.

Additonally, more than 10 lakh diyas will illuminate the crescent-shaped ghats of the holy city on November 5. Lakhs of devotees and tourists from across India and abroad are expected to converge on Varanasi to witness this once-in-a-lifetime sight. With over 10.10 lakh lamps, the city will shine brighter than ever. (ANI)

