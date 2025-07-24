Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested one miscreant after an encounter and recovered one pistol and two cartridges along with cash in Lucknow.

The encounter took place on Wednesday night after the miscreant and his three accomplices opened fire at a police patrolling team, said the police. The arrested person has been identified as Kuldeep alias Dhela. His accomplices have managed to escape, the police said.

Dhela has been shifted to the civil hospital for treatment. A non-number plated motorcycle, two cartridges, one pistol and Rs 25,000 cash have been recovered.

ACP Central Lucknow's Mamta Rani Chaudhary informed reporters about a recent pickpocketing incident in the city, where approximately Rs 47,000 was stolen. The police swiftly registered a case and launched a search operation, forming three teams to track down the culprits.

"Tonight, when the police were on patrol. Two people on a motorcycle tried to run away during police checking. One of them fired at the police, and in retaliation, the miscreant got shot in the leg," Chaudhary said.

"The other miscreants took advantage of the darkness and ran away, but we found one miscreant in an injured condition. After interrogation, he identified himself as Kuldeep alias Dhela, a resident of Farrukhabad. Cases are registered against him in many districts," she added.

Further legal action is underway. (ANI)

