Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police seized property worth Rs 25 crore of one of Muzaffarnagar district's top 10 criminals, Imlakh, on Friday.

As per the official statement issued by Abhishek, Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, three different land stretches in Muzaffarnagar city area, and a pharmacy college with two fully constructed 4-floor buildings and buildings another two under-construction buildings were seized.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Situation Improves in Dungarpur; Protesters Clear Udaipur-Ahmedabad Highway.

"Today, under 14(1) Gangster Act, property worth Rs 25 crores of district top 10 criminal Imlakh, who has been a cheating syndicate mafia and had attacked and burned police vehicles in 2017 has been seized," said the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)