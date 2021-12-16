Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met his uncle and leader of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), Shivpal Singh Yadav at the latter's residence in Lucknow and held discussions on forging an alliance ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Had a meeting with the National President PSP, Shivpal Singh Yadav at his residence today and had a discussion about forming an alliance. The policy of taking regional parties along is continuously strengthening and leading the SP and other allies to a historic victory," the SP chief tweeted.

The meeting came ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections which are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

