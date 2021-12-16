Pune, December 16: A man was arrested by City Police for stealing gold ornaments and money from a house in Ganj Peth, which the residence owner had saved for his daughter’s wedding. The accused has been identified as Akash Bhore (23), a resident of Hadapsar. Maharashtra: Six Held for Robbing Gold Trader of Rs 46 Lakh in Kalamboli, Four Still at Large

Police said gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 4.1 lakh were stolen from the house of Vyankatesh Palla (40) in Ganj Peth area on the intervening night of December 12 and December 13.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Palla had gone to temple town Tuljapur with his family to perform a ritual ahead of his daughter’s wedding. The family returned home on December 14 and found that gold jewellery and money kept in the cupboard had been stolen. Palla then lodged a complaint of theft at the Khadak police station. Within five hours, police nabbed Bhore from Shankar Sheth Road and recovered the stolen valuables and money from him.

In an another incident of fraud in Pune, a 29-year-old social worker was duped of Rs 6,35,000 by a man who falsely promised to supply BSIV vehicles at a subsidised rate from Mumbai. Pune: Man Dupes Social Worker of Rs 6.3 Lakh by Falsely Promising Supply of BSIV Vehicles at Subsidised Rate From Mumbai

The complainant said that he made one transaction for Rs 2,35,000 to the main accused man’s account, the other one was to another person’s account for Rs 4,00,000.

