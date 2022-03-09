New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Amid controversy over alleged violation of rules in the transportation of training electronic voting machines (EVM), the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday ordered action against Varanasi Additional District Magistrate NK Singh.

Now, after the order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer will proceed accordingly, the EC stated.

Also Read | Karnataka: Narrow Escape For Passengers From Being Run Over by Shatabdi Express in Kolar, One Dead (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, on the eve of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier in the day alleged "tampering with electronic voting machines" saying BJP was scared as his party was winning Ayodhya. He urged Election Commission to look into the issue.

"Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs," he claimed at a press conference here. Yadav also alleged that EVMs had been transported in Varanasi without information to local candidates.

Also Read | Delhi: Doctors Treat Uzbekistan Woman With Rare Kidney Failure Post Delivery.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)