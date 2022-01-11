Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): An FIR has been lodged against former MLA Imran Masood, who is quitting Congress and is likely to join the Samajwadi Party, and 10 others for holding a meeting with party workers and supporters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur without prior permission, thus violating COVID-19 protocols and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well.

According to city SP Rajesh Kumar, a case has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman From Bulandshahr Gangraped In Hotel Room In Agra By 3 Men; 1 Arrested.

"Imran Masood called a meeting with his supporters. They had not taken any permission for that, violating COVID norms as well as the Model Code of Conduct. Social distancing rules were also violated," Kumar said.

"An FIR has been registered against 10 people," he added.

Also Read | India Records 1,68,063 New COVID-19 Cases, 277 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Omicron Tally Rises to 4,461.

Ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, former MLA and Congress leader Imran Masood is likely to join the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Citing the reason to leave Congress, he had said, "Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have given me respect but in the current political scenario, the party does not have any vote share in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh ji can bring development to the state."

The speculations of Masood joining SP surfaced months ago.

Earlier in October 2021, he said the party is not capable of fighting alone against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it should form an alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming elections.

"First, we have to think are we capable of fighting alone against BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the answer is 'no'. Then, definitely, we should ally with the Samajwadi Party to defeat BJP. Honestly, if we have to fight in Uttar Pradesh then we have to fight together," he had said.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)