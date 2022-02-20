Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday casts his vote in Jaswantnagar, Saifai during the third phase of the assembly elections.

The SP leader was seen arriving at the polling booth in a wheelchair owing to his poor health.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election. The BJP has pitted Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

