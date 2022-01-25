Lucknow, Jan 25 (PTI) Padrauna Congress candidate Manish Jaiswal on Tuesday resigned from the party, just hours after former Union minister R P N Singh switched sides and joined the BJP.

Kushinagar Congress president Rajkumar Singh also quit the party.

R P N Singh earlier represented the Padrauna constituency in the state Assembly.

Speaking to PTI, Rajkumar Singh said, "I tendered my resignation from the Congress since there was no respect for R P N Singh in the party."

Singh added that he is mulling to join the BJP.

The former district unit chief of the Congress also informed that party candidate from Padrauna Manish Jaiswal has also resigned from the party.

Congress leader R P N Singh on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of the saffron party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

R P N Singh is the second big exit from the Congress in Uttar Pradesh after Jitin Prasada quit it last year.

Prasada joined the BJP and later became a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Singh was also the in-charge for Jharkhand affairs of the Congress, where the party is in power along with the JMM.

He has earlier represented the Padrauna assembly constituency and had defeated Swami Prasad Maurya from Kushinagar in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Singh was on Monday included in the Congress list of 30 star campaigners for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh.

