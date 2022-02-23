Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Wednesday cast his vote in Unnao as voting is underway for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Right after casting his vote at Gadan Khera Primary School in Unnao, the BJP leader expressed confidence that BJP will win the elections in the state.

"BJP will win all six seats in Unnao district with a thumping majority. On the basis of all campaigning I did, I can say that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji will form a government again by breaking his own 2017 record. I think the numbers may go up to 350," he said to ANI today.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Manipur will take place on March 10. (ANI)

